Eleven people have been injured after two vehicles collided on the N3 in Townhill, KwaZulu Natal on Tuesday.

ER24 paramedics responded to a call around 18:00, spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"On arrival, paramedics found a bakkie and light motor vehicle in the slow and middle lane of the highway. Several people were found scattered between the two lanes.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that eleven people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene."

The patients were treated for their injuries and transported to hospital.

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known. The accident was being investigated.