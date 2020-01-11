 

11 tourists robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha

2020-01-11 16:06

Nicole McCain

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 72-hour activation plan has been ordered to bring five men, who allegedly robbed 11 tourists in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, to book.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said the the group of tourists had been visiting a Khayelitsha gardening project in Site C on Friday.

The tourists, understood to be from the United States, were accompanied by a local tour guide.

"Five armed men made their way into the premises of a school where they were. The suspects, wearing reflector jackets, ordered the group into a vehicle and robbed them," says Potelwa.

The men made off with cameras, cellphones and wallets.

No one was injured during the incident.

"Khayelitsha detectives later visited the group at their hotel and took statements. Counselling services were offered."

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111/

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eskom crisis, jobs top ANC’s priority list, Ramaphosa vows

2020-01-11 15:01

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Methodist church refugees celebrate release of their leader, Jean-Pierre Balous
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Kalk Bay 15:22 PM
Road name: Boyes Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Friday 2020-01-10 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 