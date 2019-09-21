 

11-year-old allegedly shot and killed by police officer in Bloemfontein

2019-09-21 10:56

Alex Mitchley

SAPS (Nielen de Klerk)

SAPS (Nielen de Klerk)

A police officer has been arrested after a stray bullet killed an 11-year-old as he allegedly opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and her husband at their Batho home in Bloemfontein on Friday evening.

According to police, the constable, who is stationed at Bloemspruit police station, arrived at his former girlfriend's house at 22:00.

"It is alleged that the member fired shots inside the house with his service pistol and injured the ex-girlfriend's s husband in the stomach," Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo told News24.

Mbambo said that one of the bullets penetrated through a door and hit a child, belonging to another tenant in the house. He was watching television when he was shot.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics arrived on scene where they found a man with a serious gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was treated on the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital.

"ER24 paramedics sent an emergency vehicle to their home where they found the lifeless body of the young boy. He had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest," Vermaak added.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after the shooting and his firearm was confiscated, Mbambo said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

