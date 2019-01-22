 

11-year-old boy killed by stray bullet at Eastern Cape 'gangster' funeral

2019-01-22 07:50

Riaan Grobler

iStock

iStock

An 11-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet during a funeral in Kwazakele in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

According to a police statement, the incident happened during the "after-tears" gathering event held for Siyamthanda "Ncuncu" Ndema, 28, who was murdered on January 7 at around 01:15 at Gqalane's tavern in Kwazakele.

The funeral started at 07:00 at the victim’s home in Makhubalo Street in Kwazakele and ended just before 13:30 at the cemetery in Motherwell.

Many of the funeral-goers returned to Makhubalo Street where people gathered in the street. The spinning of vehicles then took place in the tightly packed street.

At about 14:50, several gunshots were fired by unknown gunmen in the street, and one of the stray bullets is suspected to have hit the 11-year-old boy who was a bystander at the time of the incident. He died on the scene.

Motherwell cluster commander Major General Dawie Rabie confirmed that the SAPS policed the funeral and procession until the cemetery, and that various vehicles and persons were searched. Except for a few minor traffic violations, no serious incidents took place.

"A crowd was gathering afterwards at Makhubalo Street, where general lawless behaviour took place, which included spinning of vehicles and the firing of firearms within that close ranges of the crowd," Rabie said.

"These persons did not even run away while the shots were being fired.

"Unfortunately an 11-year-old boy, Mbaza Dlamini, died in the process."

Rabie expressed his disappointment in certain community members who attend so-called "after-tears" parties for amaGintsa gangsters, where illegal "spinning" of motor vehicles and firing of guns take place.

"It appears that certain community members worship these Mginza gangsters as heroes," he added.

Rabie has instructed a full probe to be conducted into this Mginza funeral practice and called for a proper investigation into the murder of the boy.

