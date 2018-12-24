111 fatalities on Eastern Cape roads since start of festive season

In a bid to strengthen traffic law enforcement and curb the carnage of the Eastern Cape roads, Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC, Weziwe Tikana has handed over of some high performance vehicles to be used by traffic officers. (Supplied)

At least 111 people have died on the Eastern Cape's roads since the start of the festive season.

According to Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison spokesperson Unathi Binqose, 38 of the 111 fatalities were pedestrians.

He said 125 people died on the provinces roads in the same period in 2017.

The numbers are expected to rise as the holidays approach, Binqose said.

In a bid to curb the fatalities in the province, Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana handed over high-performance vehicles and bakkies to traffic officers on Monday to use across the province.

"These vehicles are aimed at reinforcing traffic officers' ability to deal with the high demands of traffic law enforcement, particularly at this time of the year," Binqose added.

He said the vehicles would help officers deal with offenders more speedily to keep the roads safer.

READ: Festive season death toll already up 16% on last year

The vehicles will be used on the province's major routes, such as the N2, N6, N10, R61, R71 and R63.

On Saturday, seven people were killed in a taxi crash on the R61 between Cradock and Tarkastad after the driver lost control and overturned when the vehicle's tyre burst.

In a separate incident on the R61 in Flagstaff, two people died in a multi-vehicle pile-up after the brakes of a truck, fully loaded with bricks, crashed into other vehicles.

Two people died on the scene and 12 more sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. A case of culpable homicide was opened at the Flagstaff police station.

In a bid to strengthen traffic law enforcement and curb the carnage of the Eastern Cape roads, Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC, Weziwe Tikana has handed over of some high performance vehicles to be used by traffic officers. (Supplied)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter