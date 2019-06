The bus with the passengers outside. (Supplied)

A long-distance bus driver was arrested in Laingsburg for overloading his vehicle by 46 passengers on Saturday morning, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

While the bus could officially seat 71, officers found 117 passengers inside at the time of arrest.

Africa said the bus had been travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

The driver would be kept in custody at Laingsburg police station.