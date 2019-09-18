12 injured in Stellenbosch 'gas leak'

Twelve people have been hospitalised following an alleged gas leak at a farm on George Blake Road in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, paramedics say.



According to a statement by ER24, paramedics arrived on the scene along with Life Healthcare personnel after 12:00 to help the Western Cape HAZMAT team that was assisting in the evacuation of a building on the farm.

A triage area was set up by emergency services personnel on the ground and while assessing the patients, they found 12 people required further treatment.

"Once treated, the patients were transported to Stellenbosch Provincial Hospital for further care. Several other patients were assessed and treated on the scene but did not require treatment at the hospital."

The details surrounding the incident are not yet known. Police officers are conducting further investigations at the scene.