ANC branch secretary in Inner City Zone 12 Thabiso Setona kicks a female Black Land First (BLF) member outside Luthuli House on February 05, 2018 in Johannesburg. (Gallo Images)

The ANC Women's League Young Women's Desk (ANCWL YWD) is disappointed at the 12-month sentence handed to ANC branch secretary Thabang Setona for the assault of a woman at a march outside Luthuli House last year.



"The 12-month sentence is a slap on the wrist. The courts must not show any mercy when sentencing those convicted of crimes against women and children," ANCWL YWD national convener Precious Banda said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was sentenced to 12 months in prison after he was captured kicking Olivia Makete on the ground.

Makete had been travelling in a truck that was believed to be carrying Black First Land First (BLF) supporters to a pro-Zuma march outside the ANC headquarters in February 2018.

Setona was charged and found guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Banda said, according to police crime statistics for 2017/2018, around 53 263 cases of assault GBH on women had been recorded.

"This means around 145 women become victims of assault GBH daily from the likes Thabang. Gender-based violence is a national crisis in South Africa and perpetrators must face the full might of the law," Banda further explained.

The YWD's view is that the presiding officer did not fully consider crime and the interests of the society.

"The ANCWL YWD reiterates it's disappointment with the sentence and we call on all institutions charged with a constitutional mandate to promote respect to gender equality and fight for human rights, to consider appealing the sentence," Banda said.