 

12 pupils hospitalised after eating cookies laced with drugs at Gauteng school, woman arrested

2020-02-15 16:26
Ambulance. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Ambulance. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police say a 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly selling cakes laced with narcotic substances to pupils at the Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfisherville, Soweto.

The incident happened on Thursday. Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said that the school’s principal initially thought that 12 pupils had taken drugs when they started shaking, vomiting and bleeding from their nose.  

The pupils were taken to various hospitals, including Bheki Mlangeni, for examination. Here it was discovered that they had ingested drugs from the cakes. 

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said in a tweet on Friday: "Learners were rushed to various hospitals. Majority were discharged yesterday and today. Few are still critical at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital."

The woman would appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday, Makhubela said.

Read more on:    panyanza lesufi  |  johannesburg
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No arrests after body of missing Klerksdorp toddler found

2020-02-15 16:17

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: SONA heats up as EFF MPs disrupt parliamentary proceedings
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 14:51 PM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 13:03 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Valentine's Day gift for 3 Daily Lotto players 2020-02-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Trauma/Emergency RN

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000.00 - R400 000.00 Per Year

New Works Co-Ordinator

Western Cape
Odwyer Personnel
R14 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 