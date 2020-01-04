12 SANDF members accused of stealing weapons released pending investigations - report

Twelve people linked to the theft of 19 R4 assault rifles from the South African Defence Force's (SANDF) Tek Base in Lyttleton have been released from custody, according to the SABC.

The 12 SANDF members were released on Friday pending further investigation into the case, the public broadcaster reported on Saturday.

SANDF national communications head Siphiwe Dlamini told the SABC that the accused were released from custody, rather than on bail, due to internal military court processes.

They were expected to appear at the military court again on March 10.

Dlamini previously said that the theft was a concern, as it happened on the military's grounds, and could only be pulled off by people who had the "knowledge and know-how".

The twelve were originally denied bail when they appeared in court on December 27, News24 reported.

Last week, News24 reported the weapons were recovered in Hammanskraal on Wednesday morning, according to National Defence Union secretary Pikkie Greeff.

Three officers who had direct access to the keys were arrested, while 19 guards have been questioned, Greeff told News24.

Greeff previously said that he believed a theft of this nature could only have been an inside job.