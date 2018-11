What To Read Next

A 12-year old boy drowned in a dam in Strand in Cape Town on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut confirmed the incident to News24 on Saturday.

"This office can confirm that the death of a 12-year-old boy is being investigated after he drowned in a dam in Sarel Cilliers Street in Strand [on Friday] afternoon at around 16:10.

"A death inquest case docket has been registered," Traut said in a brief statement.

The dam is situated in Dam Park opposite Hoërskool Strand.

According to Sea Rescue South Africa, the NSRI Gordons Bay duty crew, the SA Police Service, GB Med Security ambulance service, ER24 ambulance service, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and a Fire and Rescue Services Dive Unit, Law Enforcement Marine Unit, a Police dive unit and Western Cape government Health EMS rescue squad responded following reports of a drowning in progress.

During a search, including free dive search efforts, the body of a child was located and recovered from the water and declared deceased by paramedics.

The boy's body was taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services.

