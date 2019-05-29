 

12-year prison sentence for pupil who murdered teacher welcomed

2019-05-29 15:42

Ethan van Diemen

Jail. (iStock)

The Sinoville Crisis Centre (SCC) has welcomed the 12-year prison sentence which was handed to a 17-year-old who murdered his teacher for failing him.

News24 previously reported that the Grade 8 pupil was on trial after his teacher, Kingston Vhiya, was stabbed at his home in Manyeding Village, near Kuruman.

The Northern Cape High Court in Kathu sentenced the teen on Monday but he cannot be identified because he is a minor.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said he was arrested on the scene in January 2018.

"It is alleged he went to the residence and started throwing stones at the windows. The victim came out and tried to talk to find out the problem but, when he turned his back, he was stabbed in the back with a sharp object," Mooi said at the time.

According to the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu), the alleged motive for the attack was that his assailant accused the teacher of failing him.

Colleen Strauss, chief executive officer of the SCC, said the sentencing indicated that violence against teachers and other pupils would not be tolerated and that minors would be held accountable if they committed crime.

"The #SCC has noticed in recent months, an escalation of violence of children on children, whether or not it is physical, sexual, or emotional abuse. This indicates to us that there is a need to do more to address this social economic issue in our society, but it also presents law authorities with a growing concern in handling minors committing crime. The resources available are very limited," Strauss said in a statement.

2019-05-29 15:00

