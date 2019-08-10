13 injured following taxi rollover in Alberton

Thirteen people were left injured after a taxi rolled over in Alberton on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring told Arrive Alive that the accident happened on the R59 on the Michelle off-ramp in Randhart.



"ER24 medics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 13:50 to find the taxi lying on its side on the off-ramp. The passengers had already climbed out of the taxi and were found seated on the side of the road.



"Upon assessment, medics discovered that at least 13 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further care," said Meiring.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter