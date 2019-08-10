 

13 injured following taxi rollover in Alberton

2019-08-10 18:28

Ntwaagae Seleka

ER24 response vehicle.

ER24 response vehicle. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thirteen people were left injured after a taxi rolled over in Alberton on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring told Arrive Alive that the accident happened on the R59 on the Michelle off-ramp in Randhart.

"ER24 medics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 13:50 to find the taxi lying on its side on the off-ramp. The passengers had already climbed out of the taxi and were found seated on the side of the road.

"Upon assessment, medics discovered that at least 13 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further care," said Meiring.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sars 'rogue unit' reports: Former Sunday Times journalist apologises to Johann van Loggerenberg

49 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player is R400 000 richer! 2019-08-09 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 