 

13 injured in KwaZulu-Natal car accidents

2019-12-14 11:14

Nicole McCain

Ambulance. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Ambulance. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thirteen people have been injured in two accidents of KwaZulu-Natal roads on Saturday morning.

Ten people were injured in a collision on Ridge Road in Durban at around 08:00, when an SUV collided with a truck. The truck was transporting workers in the rear.

"A total of ten people from both vehicles were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required," said Rescue Care Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson.

Around the same time, three men were injured in a collision between their two bakkies on Oribi Road in Oribi Village, south of Pietermaritzburg.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at 08:14 to find the Msundusi Fire Department, Rescue 4 and other private services in attendance.

"The Jaws of Life were required to extricate the passenger of one of the vehicles. All three men were found to have suffered serious injuries and were treated with Advanced Life Support interventions before two were transported to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg and the third to another private hospital in the area," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

Authorities were at both scenes for further investigations.

Read more on:    durban  |  pietermaritzburg  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE | Malema to deliver political report as EFF’s 2nd elective conference gets under way

2019-12-14 10:06

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | Malema to deliver political report as EFF’s 2nd elective conference gets under way
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: 16 winners on Friday! 2019-12-13 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 