13 injured in KwaZulu-Natal car accidents

Thirteen people have been injured in two accidents of KwaZulu-Natal roads on Saturday morning.

Ten people were injured in a collision on Ridge Road in Durban at around 08:00, when an SUV collided with a truck. The truck was transporting workers in the rear.

"A total of ten people from both vehicles were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required," said Rescue Care Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson.

Around the same time, three men were injured in a collision between their two bakkies on Oribi Road in Oribi Village, south of Pietermaritzburg.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at 08:14 to find the Msundusi Fire Department, Rescue 4 and other private services in attendance.

"The Jaws of Life were required to extricate the passenger of one of the vehicles. All three men were found to have suffered serious injuries and were treated with Advanced Life Support interventions before two were transported to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg and the third to another private hospital in the area," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

Authorities were at both scenes for further investigations.