 

13 miners trapped underground, 10 unaccounted for

2018-05-03 19:29
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thirteen miners are trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane mine on the West Rand, Johannesburg, after a seismic event on Thursday afternoon.

The seismic event, which occurred at about 13:30, caused a fall of ground in an operating stope, according to a statement by the mining company.

"Mine rescue teams were immediately mobilised and three employees have been located and have been interacting with the rescue teams," the statement reads.

The remaining 10 miners are unaccounted for and rescue efforts are continuing.

"All efforts are being made to locate the 10 employees who remain unaccounted for, and safely recover all the affected employees."

In early February 995 miners were trapped following an electric cable outage at the Sibanye Gold mine in Welkom.

All the miners resurfaced with "cases of dehydration and high blood pressure but nothing serious," spokesperson James Wellsted said at the time.

A week later at the Kloof Ikamva shaft, two mine workers were found dead after a fall of ground caused by a seismic event.

The following week a mine worker died at the Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane shaft when a box of gold ore crushed him to death.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  mining

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Weather Update: Warmer conditions for most of SA

2018-05-03 19:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected arsonist ends up in flames during bus strike
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 2 2018-05-02 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 