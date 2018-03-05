13 UniZulu students out on bail following violent protests

Chaos has erupted at the University of Zululand after student protests turned violent. (Supplied)

Durban - Thirteen students arrested during violent protests at the University of Zululand last week have been released on bail, according to a Student Representative Council (SRC) official.

SRC deputy president Ndumiso Ntshangase told News24 on Monday that 19 students were still in police custody, while police investigated the matter further.

"We are fighting for all of them to be released on bail, but this could take up to seven days as police investigate. But today, things are stable at the university. We are expected to return next week."

The 13 appeared at the Mthunzini Magistrate's Court late on Friday afternoon, where they were released on R1 000 bail each.

Ntshangase said that one of their main grievances, the delay in food allowances, was resolved by university management.

"We have since received our meal allowances. We will now be in communication with management to ensure this does not happen again."

University staff were instructed to return to work on Monday following violent student protest action on Thursday, March 1.

A notice on the university's website on Friday said that, while staff at the KwaDlangezwa campus were "advised" to return to work on Monday, campus facilities would still be closed to students.

"No student will be allowed access to the KwaDlangezwa campus until further notice," the notice read.

Police arrested 32 students on Thursday after a building and two police vehicles were set alight.



