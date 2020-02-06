 

13-year-old boy drowns in Port Elizabeth river

2020-02-06 17:38
NSRI rescue boat. File.

NSRI rescue boat. File. (Supplied.)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The body of a teenage boy was retrieved from the Swartkops River in Port Elizabeth after he went missing while swimming, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Thursday.

NSRI Port Elizabeth deputy station commander Jonathan Tufts said a duty crew was activated at 17:20 on Wednesday, following a request for assistance from emergency services dispatched to a drowning in progress near the Red House Yacht Club.

"On our arrival on the scene, it was found that during a search for a 13-year-old male who had gone missing in the water while swimming, the body of the teenager was located and recovered from the water," Tufts said.

"Sadly, he was declared deceased."

READ | Three Limpopo children drown in local swimming pool

The Nelson Mandela Bay beach office, police and its diving unit, Coastal Water Rescue and the provincial emergency medical services had been at the scene.

"The body of the child was taken into the care of the Eastern Cape Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket," Tufts said.

 - Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  accidents  |  drownings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

On Federer's to-do list: Getting his SA mom to teach grandkids Afrikaans

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Cobra caught after spitting venom in KZN woman’s eyes during load shedding
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:49 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 17:34 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One player walks away with R397K jackpot 2020-02-05 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 