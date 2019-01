A 13-year-old Grade 8 learner has been confirmed dead following a bus accident on the R555 near Laersdrift in Mpumalanga on Sunday afternoon.

Beeld reported that Gideon Miller died from injuries sustained when the bus flipped over in heavy rains on its way from Steelpoort to Middelburg.

Miller was a learner at HTS Middelburg and had been in the school for a mere five days, according to the report.

Beeld quoted school principal Hoppie van Jaarsveld, who described the incident as tragic.

On Monday, the school posted the following message on its Facebook page: "We would like to convey our deepest sympathy with the Miller family following the death of their beloved son and brother, Gideon Miller.

"May the Lord bring you comfort and peace in this time of sorrow. May all the precious memories you shared with Gideon never fade. We carry you in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

"Our thoughts go out to the 13 other learners who were also involved in the accident.

"Details of the funeral and memorial service to follow."

According to Beeld, three other learners were admitted to hospital on Sunday and were discharged on the same day.

The scene of the bus accident near Laersdrift on Sunday. (Facebook)