 

13 Zexit speech quotes

2018-02-15 08:48

Lizeka Tandwa

President Jacob Zuma (File, AFP)

Video

Watch the moment Jacob Zuma resigned as SA president

2018-02-15 00:24

Jacob Zuma has resigned as president of South Africa. "I have...come to the decision to resign as the president of the Republic with immediate effect," Zuma told reporters at the Union Buildings on Wednesday night. WATCH

Johannesburg - On the eve of a planned motion of no confidence that was set to be tabled by the EFF, Jacob Zuma resigned as president at the Union Buildings on Wednesday evening.

In a speech that lasted 20 minutes, he thanked his party and the country for allowing him to serve as state president.

READ: Zuma's resignation speech in full

He maintained that he disagreed with the decision by his party, the ANC, but added that he would step down as a loyal member.

Here is a list of Zuma's top quotes:

1. "The door through which I officially came to serve the people of South Africa is the National Assembly, without which no political party can impose its candidate on the electorate, no matter how popular."

2. "I respect the prescripts of the Constitution and its consequences of how we enter, stay in and exit political office and government."

3. "If we avail ourselves to serve in terms of the Constitution, we should be prepared if indeed those we serve deem it appropriate to suffer the hardship that comes with our constitutional obligations."

LIVE: All eyes on Cyril Ramaphosa after #ZumaResigns

4. "I do not fear exiting political office, however, I have only asked my party to articulate my transgressions and the reason for its immediate instruction that I vacate office."

5. "It is indeed true that there was an agreement that, even if the need arises that I should vacate the office before the end of term, there is a need to have a period of transition during which I would delegate some of the functions to the deputy president of the republic."

6. "I just accept that, if my party and my compatriots wish that I be removed from office, they must exercise that right and do so in the manner prescribed in the Constitution."

7. "I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment, for they are the lawful mechanisms for the people of this beautiful country to remove their president."

8. "I assure you that I am not defiant and I am not afraid of stepping down from the position of president."

9. "I did not enter the struggle for positions. All I ask is that you allow me to step down lawfully, which was how I entered by position."

10. "I only want what's right and the respect of the law and my rights. If that is done, I will leave humbly and gracefully."

11. "I believe I have done my duty. Where I have failed, please know that no one is perfect."

12. Even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC."

13. "Thank you, we will meet somewhere."

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  pretoria  |  politics  |  zexit

