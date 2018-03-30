 

14 dead in horror KwaZulu-Natal crash

2018-03-30 09:18

Correspondent

Fourteen people have died and four been left critically injured in a minibus accident that took place in Greytown. (KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services)

Fourteen people have died and four been left critically injured in a minibus accident that took place in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services said on Friday.

"Fourteen people have now been confirmed as deceased from this terrible crash," the province's EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

"The minibus left the road, careening down very steep embankment."

The cause of the crash which took place on the R33 near Greytown at approximately 21:30 on Thursday is not known. However, an investigation is underway.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, 13 people, including three children, were killed in a bus crash on Satansnek, near Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said at the time that the bus was carrying 60 people when it overturned at a bridge between Ngcobo and Elliot.

The bus had been travelling from Welkom to Mthatha, via the mountain pass.

