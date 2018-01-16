 

14 Gupta linked companies and individuals to have their assets frozen

2018-01-16 17:28

Mahlatse Mahlase and Lizeka Tandwa

Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Muntu Vilakazi, City Press)

Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Muntu Vilakazi, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - At least 14 people and entities linked to the alleged corruption by Gupta-linked company Trillian and international consultancy firm McKinsey have been identified in a preservation order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit. 

The December 14 order, obtained in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, seeks to recoup assets worth an estimated R1.6 billion as the State finally goes after those identified in probes into state capture, by the family linked to President Jacob Zuma. 

The AFU is going after the big shots at Trillian and McKinsey. The people named in the court order include Eric Wood who is Trillian CEO, Trillain CFO Tebogo Leballo and Prakash Parbhoo, a partner at McKinsey and Jean Pierre Goerges Desvaux, who is a senior partner and managing partner at McKinsey.

Also read: R50bn expected to be seized in 17 state capture cases - AFU

The court order also identifies Trillian property in the high-end business precinct Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. 

A Durban-based curator, Medwin Madoda Sifiso Nxumalo, has been appointed.

Nxumalo will have powers, duties and authority to "assume control of the property and do any and all things necessary to preserve the property while the order is in force", the order states.  

The AFU went to court for an order against the global company as well as the Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners for allegedly scoring an invalid contract from Eskom.

Others named in the order include: Veronica Magwentshu, Thabiso Legoete, Johannes Faure, Daniel Roy, Trillian Capital Partners, Trillian Finanical Advisory, Trillian Management Consulting, Trillian Properties, Trillian Securities, McKinsey and Company Africa, and "any other person who becomes known to the applicant as having an interest in the property.

Read more on:    trillian  |  mckinsey  |  state capture  |  gupta family

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mashaba appoints new City of Joburg MMC for finance

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
ANC 'pilgrimage' aims to reconnect with stalwarts and community
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 