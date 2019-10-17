 

14 pupils injured in collision between taxi and another vehicle

2019-10-17 22:17

Ntwaagae Seleka

(File, Nielen de Klerk, News24)

(File, Nielen de Klerk, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fourteen children on their way home from school were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into a vehicle on Wiggins Road in Cato Manor.

According to Rescue Care's managing director, Garrith Jamieson, the accident happened on Thursday before 15:00. 

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find multiple children injured and more ambulances were dispatched as well as advanced life support units.

Once all the injured had been stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further treatment.

"At this stage, the events leading up to the collision are unknown, however, the police were on the scene and will be investigating further," Jamieson said.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fashion, drugs lure kids into abalone poaching and not enough cops to catch the gangsters running the show - police ombud

2019-10-17 21:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Former Free State MEC continues Estina-related testimony at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:09 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:09 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player wins R381k jackpot 2019-10-17 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 