14-year-old Soweto schoolgirl found raped and murdered after failing to return from shop

The empty streets of the coronavirus lockdown, and the police patrols to enforce the rules, were not enough to protect a 14-year-old Dobsonville teen from being raped and murdered.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday that a Grade 9 pupil at Aurora Girls' High School in Soweto was sent to a shop on Thursday, but when she got home, realised that she had forgotten some of the items she was meant to buy.

She then went back to the shop, but did not return.

Her family went to look for her and reported her missing to the police.

Her body was found on Friday in a bush at eMndeni Extension in Soweto.

"How do people sleep after committing such a barbaric, and cruel act? Indeed this is saddening beyond comprehension," said Lesufi.

"We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and the school community. We are shattered and really feel their pain during this time of grief," he said.

Comment from the police on progress in finding her killer was not immediately available, but will be added when received.