Fifteen people have been killed on Western Cape roads so far between Friday and Sunday, with most losing their lives while on foot.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said on Sunday morning that the deaths were made up of 12 pedestrians, two passengers and a driver.

The driver died in Bot Rivier, a pedestrian and passenger in Riversdale, a passenger in Philadelphia, and the remaining pedestrians in George, Knysna, Mitchells Plain, Athlone, Bishop Lavis, Parow, Khayelitsha (two), Mfuleni, Tygerberg and Robertson.

Africa said that they arrested 20 drunk drivers on Friday and Saturday. One motorist in Swellendam was seven times over the legal limit.

Three people were arrested for other crimes - one for speeding in Swellendam, one for failure to comply with an instruction from a traffic officer and resisting arrest (Somerset West) and one for possessing a fraudulent driver's licence in Brackenfell.

