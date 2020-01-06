 

15 injured as taxi rolls on N3 outside Ladysmith

2020-01-06 13:49

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

Fifteen people were injured on Monday morning after a taxi rolled on the N3 near the Bergville Toll Plaza.

The accident happened 20km outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics had been dispatched to the scene shortly after 04h00.

"A taxi was found upright on the side of the road after rolling from the opposite side of the highway. Several passengers had been ejected from the vehicle and were found lying in the fast lane.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that four people had sustained critical injuries, while 11 others had sustained minor to serious injuries," Meiring said.

ALSO READ: Mbalula calls for vigilance after 7 killed in KZN taxi accident

The victims were treated for their injuries, and the critically and seriously injured were provided with pain relief medication before being taken to nearby hospitals for further care.

This is the third accident involving a taxi in KZN in four days.

On Sunday, 10 people died when a mini-bus collided with a BMW sedan on the R34 between Dundee and Vryheid.

On Friday, six women and one man died in a minibus taxi crash on the R102 between Umhlali and Salt Rock in Durban. The deceased were among 22 people travelling in a Toyota Quantum when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down an embankment.

