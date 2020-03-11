15 nabbed for corruption at Free State driver testing centres

Fifteen people, including five traffic officers, were arrested in the Free State on Wednesday for fraud and corruption activities which allegedly took place at the Harrismith and Bethlehem driving licence testing centres (DLTC).

In an operation led by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), together with the assistance of the Hawks, crime intelligence and the National Prosecuting Authority, five traffic officers, three administration clerks, four jockeys, two examiners and one driving school instructor were arrested.

They were arrested in Bethlehem and Harrismith, with more being traced, said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

Bribes

Zwane said the alleged modus operandi involved applicants being introduced by the driving school instructors to the examiners who are supposed to do the tests.

“Money would then be paid to the examiners or driving school instructors by the applicant or vice versa. In cases where the money is paid to the driving school instructor, he will then give the money to the examiner.”

“In some instances, everything is arranged with the instructor, who acts as a middleman.”

The truck licences would then be issued to individuals who were not present during testing. Instead, so-called “jockeys” were used to do the testing on the applicants’ behalf.