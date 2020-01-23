 

15 schoolchildren injured in KwaZulu-Natal taxi crash

2020-01-23 10:21

Riaan Grobler

(iStock)

(iStock)

Fifteen schoolchildren and two drivers were injured when two minibus taxis crashed in Mariannhill, Pinetown, on Thursday morning.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the collision took place on Rudloff Road.

"The crash involved two minibuses and has left 15 schoolchildren with minor injuries. The minibus drivers were also injured."

McKenzie said paramedics from KwaZulu-Natal emergency services, as well as paramedics from several private companies, had treated the crash victims at the scene before transporting them to local hospitals.

"The exact circumstances that resulted in the crash are being investigated by the police," he said.

Read more on:    kzn emergency services  |  durban  |  accidents  |  traffic
