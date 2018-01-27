 

16 injured in 11-car crash in KZN

2018-01-27 20:25

Jeanette Chabalala

Road accident. (iStock)

Road accident. (iStock)

Durban – Sixteen people have been injured in a multiple vehicle pile-up on the N2 South Bound near Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said on Saturday. 

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene at around 13:30, said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson in a statement.

"[A] pedestrian [was] knocked over and the secondary collision occurred," Jamieson said.

He said a truck collided into multiple vehicles pushing two vehicles down the bank -  the truck came to rest down the bank. 

Jamieson said eleven cars and a truck were involved in the crash. He said one lane was opened for vehicle to pass.

The injured people were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care.

"Whilst emergency personal were attending to the injured the community were stripping the vehicles and stealing what they could," he added.

Local police were on scene for further investigation.  

