 

16 inmates break out of 'Sun City'

2018-04-09 11:37

Jenna Etheridge

Inmates have escaped from prison. (iStock, file)

A manhunt has been launched for 16 prisoners who broke their way out of a Johannesburg prison known as "Sun City" in the early hours of Monday morning, a correctional services official said.

"They escaped through a pipe shaft and used an object to break the wall, then proceeded to the fence," said correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

He said the escape happened around 03:00 from Medium A Johannesburg Correctional Centre.

The group had been housed in the awaiting trial section.

None of the escapees have been rearrested yet.

Nxumalo said the department took the matter very seriously and a manhunt has been launched.

