 

16 people arrested after attack on Eersterust police station

2018-06-15 12:35

Jeanette Chabalala

Community members protesting in Eersterust. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Sixteen people have been arrested after an attack on the Eersterust police station, east of Pretoria, Gauteng police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said 12 people had been arrested and successfully linked to the crime scene.

Peters said another person was also arrested for possession of dagga and three others had been arrested after they were found in possession of suspected stolen property, following the looting of shops during a service delivery protest.

Police had initially activated a 72-hour reaction plan to hunt down the suspects responsible for the vandalism of the police station in Tshwane on Thursday.

An unconfirmed number of residents allegedly stormed into the client service centre at Eersterust police station and caused damage to the windows, doors and computers on the premises.

ALSO WATCH: Police hunt for suspects in Eersterust police station attack

A plasma television and a bag containing a service pistol belonging to a police officer on duty were taken.

Peters said a computer and plasma television had since been recovered.

She said the operation would continue until all the stolen property was recovered

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, has commended the efforts of a team who ensured "swift" arrests within 24 hours of the attack on the police station.

She said police would work around the clock to ensure that all missing items were recovered.

'Speak out against attacks on law enforcement'

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman, has condemned the attack.

"Anarchy in the name of community protest cannot be allowed. Any attack on a law enforcement location is an attack on the constitutional order and should be dealt with accordingly," he said in a statement.

Beukman urged police management to implement necessary security measures.

"It is again that local community that will suffer if the police infrastructure is destroyed, since resources cannot be reallocated from other priority areas.

"There is a duty on communities and community leaders to speak out against the attacks on law enforcement officers and police stations."


