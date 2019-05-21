 

16-year-old fatally stabbed by fellow pupil on school ground

2019-05-21 21:42

Kamva Somdyala

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fellow pupil at a school in Ga-Mamabolo, outside Polokwane on Tuesday, police have said. 

The incident happened just before 10:30.

The suspect is alleged to have stabbed the fellow pupil, 16, during a fight. 

"It is alleged that the two learners had a fight while playing within the school premises and subsequently, the suspect produced a sharp instrument and stabbed the deceased before fleeing from the scene," said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital, but declared dead on arrival.

"The police were notified [and] responded immediately and a manhunt for the suspect ensued until he was arrested from his hideout in the area."

Police then conducted preliminary investigations which led them to a spot where the murder weapon was hidden on top of a small hill outside the village.

Ngoepe said the suspect will be appearing in court soon on a charge of murder.


Read more on:    polokwane  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A little panic in Polokwane but mostly calm in PE: here’s how South African customers are reacting to Huawei’s trouble

2019-05-21 21:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Four players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-21 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 