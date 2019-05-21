16-year-old fatally stabbed by fellow pupil on school ground

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fellow pupil at a school in Ga-Mamabolo, outside Polokwane on Tuesday, police have said.

The incident happened just before 10:30.

The suspect is alleged to have stabbed the fellow pupil, 16, during a fight.

"It is alleged that the two learners had a fight while playing within the school premises and subsequently, the suspect produced a sharp instrument and stabbed the deceased before fleeing from the scene," said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital, but declared dead on arrival.

"The police were notified [and] responded immediately and a manhunt for the suspect ensued until he was arrested from his hideout in the area."

Police then conducted preliminary investigations which led them to a spot where the murder weapon was hidden on top of a small hill outside the village.

Ngoepe said the suspect will be appearing in court soon on a charge of murder.



