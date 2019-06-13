 

161 arrested in Tshwane and Sedibeng in police crackdown

2019-06-13 12:59

Ntwaagae Seleka

Gauteng police led by provincial boss, Elias Mawela, embarked on roadblocks in Sedibeng.

Gauteng police led by provincial boss, Elias Mawela, embarked on roadblocks in Sedibeng. (Ntwaagae Seleka)

Gauteng police have arrested 161 people in Tshwane and parts of Sedibeng during Operation Okae Molao.

The arrests - for various offences, including rape, robbery, possession of an explosive, possession of nyaope and assault - were made on Wednesday night when the operation began, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said.

The operation ended on Thursday morning, he added.

"Our operation on Wednesday, was led by our detectives in Tshwane and Sedibeng. On Thursday morning, we embarked on three roadblocks in Palm Springs, De Deur and Orange Farm. During the roadblocks, we have managed to impound 13 vehicles for various traffic offences.

"We also arrested a woman for selling nyaope. She was found in possession of 13 sticks of nyaope. We also managed to recover a mortar bomb at a scrapyard in Sedibeng. The mortar bomb belongs to the SANDF," he said.

During the past two days, police had recovered 13 firearms and foiled an attempt by an armed suspect to commit a robbery, Mawela said.

He said the operation was in response to the "outcries of our communities".

'Feel our presence'

"Our law enforcement officers are happy and motivated by the feedback they have received from people they have stopped and searched on our roads. Operation Okae Molao is to ensure that Gauteng becomes a safer province. Our members are ready and dedicated to ensure that this province is safe.

"We have also stamped our authority in Hillbrow. Through this operation, we want to touch every citizen of Gauteng. We want them to feel our presence. We have listened to the outcries of our communities."

Okae Molao

Police checked vehicles. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Mawela said they also managed to arrest a number of illegal miners in Krugersdorp and Crystal Park, and confiscated equipment used by zama zamas.

"I am aware that many of these illegal miners are in possession of guns. I appeal to our communities to inform the police about illegal mining activities in their communities, and those suspects who are in possession of guns."

Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane had been identified as problematic regions in Gauteng, he said.

Okae Molao

Police checked vehicles. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

'Dealing with the untouchables'

"The three regions are more problematic because they are generators of crime in Johannesburg. Sedibeng and West Rand regions are manageable.

"However, Ekurhuleni generates more murder cases in Gauteng and we can't continue collecting bodies there. I am pleased that we are continuing to confiscate guns in Ekurhuleni.

"Johannesburg is problematic with robberies and our response there is equal to the task. Tshwane is slowly coming right because we are dealing with the so-called untouchables in that region."

Okae Molao

Police checked vehicles. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Mawela encouraged his officers on the ground to remain disciplined and to win back the hearts and minds of citizens.

"People of Gauteng rely on us for safety and we need to reclaim back our streets, where they will feel more safe. We want a province where people live freely without fear of being attacked, robbed, raped and murdered," he said.

