17 arrested, including 2 brothers, in post-shooting swoop in Cape Town

Seventeen people were arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit during a sweep of Kensington in Cape Town after a shooting on gang turf on Thursday night, Western Cape police said.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the unit and Kensington police sprang into action after the shooting, which took place at around 22:00 in Glider Crescent.

Nobody was injured but police arrested brothers, aged 28 and 32, for possession of two unlicensed guns and ammunition.

One has a pending attempted murder case and had been released on bail in that case as early as last week.

Police extended their search for people wanted for various cases of possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of drugs, theft and house robbery, and arrested another 15 people.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

READ: Cape Flats Gangland: Come with me down paradise road

(Supplied)

The Anti-Gang Unit was formed last year after residents of crime-troubled communities begged for more action.

The SA National Defence Force is also collaborating with the police as support during searches and arrests.





GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter