 

17 people arrested after cops pelted with stones during drug bust in Manenberg

2020-04-20 16:18

Jenni Evans

A drug stash confiscated in Manenberg, Cape Town before some residents turned on police.

A drug stash confiscated in Manenberg, Cape Town before some residents turned on police. (Photo Supplied: SAPS)

Seventeen people have been arrested for throwing stones at police and other law enforcement officials trying to arrest somebody for the alleged possession of drugs in Manenberg, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said intelligence had led to police arresting a 23-year-old for the alleged possession of drugs in Thames Walk on Saturday. While they were putting the arrested person into a police van, some residents turned on the officers and threw stones at them.

The Anti-Gang Unit and officials from the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Unit were part of the operation.

"Five traffic and law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the process," said Potelwa. "Police dispersed the crowd and arrested 17 suspects between the ages of 16 and 46 for public violence."

They are all due to appear in court soon.

She warned communities that attacks on police will not be tolerated.


