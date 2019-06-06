 

173 years for man who raped woman on Eastern Cape farm and forced daughter to watch

2019-06-06 13:52

Jenna Etheridge

Sebenzile Simane. (Photo: Lulama Zenzile/Netwerk24)

Sebenzile Simane. (Photo: Lulama Zenzile/Netwerk24) (Foto: Lulama Zenzile)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An Eastern Cape man was on Thursday handed a 173-year sentence for raping a woman in her farmhouse and forcing her 12-year-old child to watch, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The effective life term followed Sebenzile Simane's conviction on 17 counts in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Regional NPA spokesperson Tsepo Ndwalaza said they were satisfied with the conviction and sentence for the "gruesome deeds" inflicted on the 45-year-old businesswoman and her three children.

Judge Olav Ronaasen said the 32-year-old Simane deserved to be punished severely for his "cruel and barbaric" actions, the Daily Dispatch reported.

The charges against him included two of rape, an attempted rape, four of attempted murder, and compelling a child to witness a sexual act.

Simane, who used to work on the farm, had pleaded not guilty to firing several shots to gain entry into the farmhouse outside of Hankey in March last year, before tormenting the family for hours, the Citizen reported.

The woman was shot in the buttocks, while trying to protect her children.

TimesLive reported that she had been raped twice, with her 12-year-old daughter forced to watch one of the attacks.

After tying them up, he had searched the house for valuables and then forced the woman to take him to an ATM so he could withdraw cash from her account.

The woman, who could not be identified in terms of a court order, testified that Simane had claimed her husband owed him money and wanted to know where he was, as he wanted to kill him first and then the rest of the family, Netwerk24 reported.

"Terrified... we were like wild animals being hunted," she reportedly told the court at the time.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Dashcam captures dramatic police chase on N1 near Cape Town... into oncoming traffic

2019-06-06 13:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Daily Lotto player walks off with R520 000 jackpot 2019-06-05 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 