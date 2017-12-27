 

18 injured in Durban taxi and bike crash

2017-12-27 10:10

News24 Correspondent

KZN taxi crash (Netcare 911, file)

Durban - Eighteen people were injured after a motorbike and minibus taxi collided in central Durban, paramedics said on Wednesday.

"Rescue Care paramedics were called to the scene… just after midnight on Wednesday morning," the service's operations director, Garrith Jamieson, said.

"On arrival, paramedics found a critically injured biker lying in the roadway."

A manual ventilator was used to stabilise the man at the scene, before he was taken to hospital for further urgent care.

"A further 17 people from the taxi involved were also injured and stabilised on the scene before being transported to various hospitals."

Police were at the scene on the corner of Prince Alfred and Pine streets.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is now underway.

