 

Almost 190 workers in the Gauteng health dept doing business with govt, 158 face disciplinary hearings

2019-10-15 21:29

Ntwaagae Seleka

An audit has revealed that 184 Gauteng Health Department employees are doing business with the state. (iStock)

An audit has revealed that 184 Gauteng Health Department employees are doing business with the state. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Of the 184 Gauteng Department of Health employees identified for doing business with the government, 158 are facing disciplinary hearings.

"Gauteng Audit Services and Auditor General of South Africa conducted an audit in the 2018/19 financial year on ethics where 184 employees were identified who are doing business with the state," said the department's spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

"The services rendered by these companies range from food supply, medical supplies, training and development as well as funeral services, to mention a few."

She said post the audit, the department had started a process of engaging in writing to implicated employees, to offer them an opportunity to respond to the allegations in the audit report.

"Some of the officials indicated that they were no longer part of those businesses or the businesses were de-registered. Responding to the allegations, some employees indicated that they were doing business prior to being employed in the public service and have since resigned from these businesses."

Some had only worked with the government for short periods and others had since resigned from their government roles, she added.

"According to the Auditor General report 2018/19, 26 employees have since been removed from the Central Suppliers Database (CSD). The remaining 158 who did not comply and cooperate have been referred to labour relations for disciplinary procedures," said Kekana.

Read more on:    gauteng  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Steinhoff: To go for low-hanging fruit or big fish, asks Batohi

2019-10-15 21:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:21 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:21 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three people win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 