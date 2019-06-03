 

2 accused of robbing women in Sunnyside wait behind bars while cops seek more victims

2019-06-03 13:16

Correspondent

Two people who are accused of targeting women in Sunnyside in Tshwane are expected to remain behinds bars while police try to trace more victims.

It is believed that the accused, who were arrested last week, are responsible for attacks on female pedestrians along Nelson Mandela Drive – the boundary between Pretoria Central and Sunnyside.

"The suspects have been linked [to] three separate street robbery attacks on women during the month of May where, among others, handbags and cellphones valued at about R32 000, were snatched from the victims," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement.

WATCH: Woman robbed of cash, jewellery in Joburg driveway

Police asked the Pretoria Magistrate's Court to postpone the case while the other victims are traced.

"The management of the South African Police Service in Sunnyside has appointed a team of young, energetic detectives to review other cases that emanated from criminal activities, including smash-and-grabs, that were reported from or near Nelson Mandela Drive," Mavimbela added.

The accused are expected to return to court on June 6 on charges of robbery.

