2 arrested after 'pregnant' teen found dead in yet another Limpopo pupil murder case

Two teenagers were arrested in yet another teenage murder case in
Limpopo following the gruesome discovery of the body of a 17-year-old girl in
Mokopane, outside Polokwane on Saturday.
Police
have identified the deceased as Tebatjo Nkoana, who never returned home after
leaving for school at about 06:40 on Friday.
Her
body was discovered by a passerby at a dumping site in Mokopane on Saturday.
Police
spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said she was found lying on the ground, still
dressed in her school uniform. She was allegedly pregnant, according to police,
but this is unconfirmed.
Ngoepe
would not say if there were any indications as to how the deceased was killed, or
whether she sustained any visible injuries, saying it was all part of the
ongoing police investigation.
'Criminal
tendencies' condemned
He
said the deceased was a learner at a local high school. The suspects arrested
for her murder, aged 17 and 18, were also learners at the same school.
Ngoepe
said Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has
"disappointedly condemned these criminal tendencies involving young and school-going
children".
The
latest incident comes after two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, were arrested last
weekend in connection with the death of a 12-year-old pupil at a special school
in Seshego, News24 reported.
The
deceased and the arrested suspects were learners at Grace and Hope Special
School, where they stayed in a hostel.
In
another incident, a group of high school learners were arrested in Polokwane
late in February for the murder of 27-year-old Thoriso Themane.