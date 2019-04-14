 

2 arrested after 'pregnant' teen found dead in yet another Limpopo pupil murder case

2019-04-14 12:13

Poloko Tau, Correspondent

Police (File, Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Police (File, Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two teenagers were arrested in yet another teenage murder case in Limpopo following the gruesome discovery of the body of a 17-year-old girl in Mokopane, outside Polokwane on Saturday.

Police have identified the deceased as Tebatjo Nkoana, who never returned home after leaving for school at about 06:40 on Friday.

Her body was discovered by a passerby at a dumping site in Mokopane on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said she was found lying on the ground, still dressed in her school uniform. She was allegedly pregnant, according to police, but this is unconfirmed.

Ngoepe would not say if there were any indications as to how the deceased was killed, or whether she sustained any visible injuries, saying it was all part of the ongoing police investigation.

'Criminal tendencies' condemned

He said the deceased was a learner at a local high school. The suspects arrested for her murder, aged 17 and 18, were also learners at the same school.

Ngoepe said Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has "disappointedly condemned these criminal tendencies involving young and school-going children".

The latest incident comes after two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, were arrested last weekend in connection with the death of a 12-year-old pupil at a special school in Seshego, News24 reported.

The deceased and the arrested suspects were learners at Grace and Hope Special School, where they stayed in a hostel.

In another incident, a group of high school learners were arrested in Polokwane late in February for the murder of 27-year-old Thoriso Themane.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Public Works to splurge R730m on upgrades to ministerial houses, offices

2019-04-14 11:19

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
A Daily Lotto player is R400 000 richer after Saturday's draw 2019-04-13 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 