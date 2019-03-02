 

2 arrested after shootout with police in the Eastern Cape

Sesona Ngqakamba

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Two people have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery in Libode, Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The arrests come after five gunmen entered a supermarket at a local shopping mall, held a security guard up and robbed a money box which a G4S team was collecting from the store. 

"The robbers then continued to the cash office and held a security officer and store manager at gunpoint and robbed them of the money box that was being collected, [and] fled the scene," police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

Muridili added that a sixth person had been waiting outside in a black sedan which had no registration number.

A four-man SBV ATM team came to the rescue. The team had just completed an ATM service when the incident took place.

As they were about to leave, they saw the robbers carrying the boxes and fleeing the scene.

The team called for assistance and responded to a call for assistance from the G4S team.

According to Mark Barrett, Group CEO of SBV services, the team had just completed an ATM service and were in their vehicle ready to leave the centre.

Muridili said a shootout ensued between the SBV team, police and the gunmen and a stray bullet hit one man.

Barrett applauded the team for their bravery.

"We have once again demonstrated that all industry roleplayers are willing and able to assist one another in the fight against CIT (cash-in-transit) crime," he said. 

Barrett added that he was pleased that no one had been injured.

"We will continue to deploy all our resources to ensure that we win this battle against the lawlessness impacting our industry," said Barrett.

Two pistols were recovered as well as an undisclosed amount of money which they made off with.

Muridili said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would investigate.

