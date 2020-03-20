2 arrested for armed robbery at jewellery store in Mpumalanga

The police in Witbank, Mpumalanga, have arrested two suspects for robbing a jewellery shop at the Highveld Mall on Thursday.

Both suspects were allegedly part of 12 heavily armed men who stormed the jewellery shop and held up staff members and customers at gunpoint.

They allegedly stole jewellery and drove off in two unidentified vehicles.

Police said a tracking company assisted in tracing the two arrested.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said information led the police to the two suspects who were found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle believed to have been used in the robbery.

He added the police could not rule out linking the two suspects to other reported cases of robbery in the province.



Both suspects were expected to appear in the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Monday, while the police continued the investigation, with more arrests anticipated, Hlathi said.