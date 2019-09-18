2 arrested for murders of teen and 3 kids in Cape Town

Two people have been arrested for the murder of four people - one teen and three children - in Elsies River, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members, Elsies River crime prevention police and Crime Intelligence worked through the night and arrested two people, aged 30 and 36.

"It is alleged that at 23:00, suspects forced their way into a residence in Northmead Court, Melton Road, Clarkes Estate, and started shooting randomly," Potelwa said in a statement.

"As a consequence, three children and a 19-year-old were killed instantly."

Two of the children who were killed were 12 years old and the third was 10.

Two women in their 30s, who are believed that be the mothers of the deceased children, sustained serious gunshot wounds.

"They are currently in hospital," Potelwa said.

A combined task force arrested a 30-year-old in the area in the early hours of Wednesday. A few hours later, a 36-year-old was apprehended.

"They are expected in court soon as soon as they are charged. The investigation is looking into all avenues, including the possibility that the incident is gang related," Potelwa said