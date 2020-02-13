 

2 arrested in Limpopo after allegedly trying to sell elephant tusks

2020-02-13 18:55

Sesona Ngqakamba

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two suspects were arrested in Limpopo on Wednesday after being found in possession of two elephant tusks worth an estimated R50 000.

The arrests came about as a result of an intelligence-driven operation between the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and Crime Intelligence after they received a tip-off people were selling the tusks in Taaibosch Village, Maleboho.

Police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the suspects, aged 28 and 33, were believed to be from two different countries.

They are expected to appear in the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court on a charge of dealing in elephant tusks.

Maluleke said investigations to establish the origin of the tusks were underway.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two brothers in court for allegedly killing their cop father

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | In studio with News24 at SONA 2020
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 19:06 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Delft 19:06 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four players walk away with jackpot 2020-02-12 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Trainee Accountant

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Trauma/Emergency RN

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000.00 - R400 000.00 Per Year

Learnership for People Living with a Disability

Western Cape
Isilumko Staffing (CPT)
R4 500.00 - R5 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 