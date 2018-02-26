2 bodies found as missing plane is located

What To Read Next

Cape Town - The South African Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the cause of a crash after the burnt wreckage of an aircraft, reported missing on Saturday, was found in the mountains a day later, the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed on Monday.

The Cessna C210 was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, between Mossel Bay and Graaff-Reinet. It had been carrying two occupants.

Spokesperson Santjie White said in a statement that a joint operations centre was established at the Oudtshoorn airfield.

At first light on Sunday, an aerial search operation was conducted with the assistance of police, the SA Red Cross Air Mercy Service, Eden Metro Rescue emergency medical services, the air force's 15 Squadron, the Mountain Club of South Africa, Air Traffic Navigation Services and volunteering locals.

"The wreckage was found five nautical miles north of Oudtshoorn and unfortunately, no survivors could be accounted for," White said.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie confirmed that two bodies were found with the aircraft, both burnt beyond recognition.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation, Pojie said.