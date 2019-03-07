2 Boksburg schoolboys arrested for rape of 13-year-old pupil

Two schoolboys from Reiger Park in Boksburg have been arrested for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The boys – aged 16 and 17 – allegedly raped the 13-year-old on February 28. The incident was reported on March 6, according to the Boksburg Advertiser.

The school cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl.

The girl, who was late for school, had entered the premises by climbing over the fence. That is when the boys allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into a bush where she was raped.

The boys allegedly filmed the entire attack.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele has confirmed to News24 that two minors have been arrested and that they will appear in court soon on charges of rape.

The Gauteng Department of Education said it was outraged by the incident.

'Shocking and concerning'

The victim apparently did not inform her parents immediately as she was scared. She is currently receiving medical attention, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Mabona said the two boys had been arrested and subsequently released into the custody of their parents.

He added that the boys had been suspended from school until their appearance at a disciplinary hearing.

"The police visited the school to interact with another learner who is alleged to have recorded the rape incident. However, it has emerged that the video has since been deleted," he said.

Mabona added that a psycho-social unit team was at the school offering counselling services to learners.

"It is shocking and concerning to see incidents of learner sexual assaults taking place in our environment. This is indeed worrisome," Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that three Grade 8 pupils had been suspended from Fons Luminis Secondary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, for allegedly raping a fellow pupil on Friday.

The three were suspended on Tuesday morning, following a meeting between Lesufi, parents and members of the school governing body.