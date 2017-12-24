2 Capetonians bust for being in possession of 'possible' uncut diamonds

Cape Town – Two suspects have been arrested for being in
possession of six "possible" uncut diamonds in the Cape Town CBD,
police said on Sunday.
Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the suspects, who were
travelling in a silver Mercedes Benz, had on Saturday disregarded a red traffic
light in the CBD which prompted two police officers attached to the Cape Town
Cluster to follow the vehicle.
"On the N2, the vehicle was pulled over and searched, which
led to the discovery of R74 000 in cash and six uncut stones which are
suspected to be diamonds," Traut said.
He said the two suspects aged 40 and 43, who are from Delft, could
not provide a suitable explanation for being in possession of the cash and the
stones.
"They were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of
uncut diamonds. In addition, they will also be charged with reckless and or
negligent driving. They are expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town on
Wednesday," he said.
The circumstances surrounding the stones and the authenticity
thereof are under investigation, added Traut.