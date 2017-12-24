 

2 Capetonians bust for being in possession of 'possible' uncut diamonds

2017-12-24 19:25

Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Two suspects have been arrested for being in possession of six "possible" uncut diamonds in the Cape Town CBD, police said on Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the suspects, who were travelling in a silver Mercedes Benz, had on Saturday disregarded a red traffic light in the CBD which prompted two police officers attached to the Cape Town Cluster to follow the vehicle.

"On the N2, the vehicle was pulled over and searched, which led to the discovery of R74 000 in cash and six uncut stones which are suspected to be diamonds," Traut said.

He said the two suspects aged 40 and 43, who are from Delft, could not provide a suitable explanation for being in possession of the cash and the stones.

"They were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of uncut diamonds. In addition, they will also be charged with reckless and or negligent driving. They are expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town on Wednesday," he said.

The circumstances surrounding the stones and the authenticity thereof are under investigation, added Traut.

 

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 foreign nationals die in Lephalale collision

2017-12-24 18:22

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs

We have picked some of our favourite Victoria's Secret holiday jams from the last couple of years.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
What occupations are most likely to divorce?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 20:18 PM
Road name: Du Toitskloof

Paarl 20:17 PM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 