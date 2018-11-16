 

2 chief directors in North West premier's office suspended over R240m fraud allegations

2018-11-16 13:18

Ntwaagae Seleka

North West premier Job Mokgoro. (Tebogo Letsie/Gallo Images)

North West premier Job Mokgoro. (Tebogo Letsie/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two senior North West officials have been suspended for allegedly defrauding the province of almost a quarter of a billion rand over a two-year period.

Provincial spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said Chief Director of Communications, Brian Setswambung, and the Chief Director of Government Information Technology Officer (GITO), Mothusi Toka, were served with letters of suspension earlier this week.

Ngesi said their suspension came after the Auditor General’s report on the NEPO Data Dynamics contract and alleged irregular payments to the service provider.

"The NEPO Data Dynamics contract was intended to modernise the ICT system of the office of the premier, as well as the entire North West provincial government.

"The AGSA’s report directly implicates the two chief directors with regards to their area of responsibility, and the premier is of the view that they should be suspended with immediate effect to allow them time to answer to the allegations around their roles in the alleged irregular payments," he said.

READ: Hawks raid North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's offices

The contract was initially awarded to the company in 2016 and would have ended in 2019. But, due to the Auditor General’s report, the contract was cancelled immediately by Premier Job Mokgoro.

"The Auditor General found that the payments amounted to more than 20 times the initial contract agreement. The initial contract agreement between the office of the premier and NEPO Data Dynamics was for R12m over three years but, so far, over R240m has already been paid to the service provider," he said.

NEPO Data Dynamics has been notified by Mokgoro’s office about the decision to terminate its contract with immediate effect.

According to Mokgoro, the suspensions were necessitated as Setswambung and Toka should answer to the AGSA’s findings against them.

"The premier added that investigations are still ongoing, and attention has been given to the role other officials might have played in the irregular payments to NEPO Data Dynamics.

"These include officials still in the employ of the North West provincial government as well as those that might have left the government but were employed at the time the contract was in place," Ngesi said.

Read more on:    auditor general  |  nepo data dynamics  |  job mokgoro  |  mahikeng  |  politics  |  fraud  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saldanha Bay clinic burnt down, shops looted as community anger boils over

2018-11-16 13:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: City of Cape Town pours nearly 12 000 litres of alcohol down the drain
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 14 2018-11-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 