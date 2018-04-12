Taxi kills 2 children in KZN accident

What To Read Next

Two children died after being hit by a minibus taxi on Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Newlands West, Durban on Thursday.

Paramedics from the KwaZulu-Natal department of health's emergency medical services (EMS) attended to the two boys, aged six and 11, who were declared dead at the scene.

"The police were also on scene and are investigating the exact circumstances resulting in the collision," said EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

