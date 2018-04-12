 

Taxi kills 2 children in KZN accident

2018-04-12 12:24

Christina Pitt

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Two children died after being hit by a minibus taxi on Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Newlands West, Durban on Thursday.

Paramedics from the KwaZulu-Natal department of health's emergency medical services (EMS) attended to the two boys, aged six and 11, who were declared dead at the scene.

ALSO READ: 2 pupils among 4 pedestrians killed in KZN after taxi drives into them

"The police were also on scene and are investigating the exact circumstances resulting in the collision," said EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents

Lotto results for Wednesday, April 11 2018-04-11 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
