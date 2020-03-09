2 cousins arrested for alleged links to family-run investment fraud syndicate

An investigation by various police units has led to the arrest of two cousins allegedly linked to a family-run investment fraud syndicate.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said dedicated police work, coupled with meticulous investigation, culminated in the arrest of the two suspects.



They were wanted for 13 cases of fraud amounting to more than R7 million.

"Thirteen fraud cases with a similar modus operandi had been reported from February 2017 to August 2019. Cases were reported at police stations in Pietermaritzburg, Inchanga, Camperdown, Hammarsdale, Durban North, Westville, Pinetown, Chatsworth and Hillcrest.

"Some of the complainants in the reported cases alleged that they were called by a person who lured them into investing in a business. The caller would inform the complainant of a container with goods coming from overseas and the victim will be asked to invest into the business," Naicker said.

He added once the complainants showed interest in the possible business venture, they would then be asked to deposit money into a bank account.

"After the money had been deposited, the promised investment opportunity would not materialise. Other complainants reported that the person who had called them would inform them that they were selling bank repossessed properties.

Scammed

"When victims showed interest in the property, they would also be requested to deposit money only to later realise that they had been scammed," said Naicker.

He added all reported cases from different police stations were centralised for the purpose of an effective investigation.

The investigation into the reported cases was led by a team of seasoned detectives based at the Pietermaritzburg police station.

"The team worked tirelessly in trying to put all the pieces together with all the evidence at their disposal that resulted in the arrest of the culprits. A countless number of hours as well as resources were invested in trying to bring down this syndicate.

"Once the investigation phase was completed and the suspects' location identified, an operation was planned for the purposes of arresting the perpetrators," Naicker said.

A team comprising Pietermaritzburg detectives, Magma Security and the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit pounced on the suspects in the early hours of Friday morning on a farm situated a few kilometres from Camperdown.

"Upon arrival at the farm, police officers were confronted by four vicious pit bulls who had to be restrained before the police could access to the house. Two cousins were arrested on charges relating to fraud and money laundering.

"During a search of the property, the police found an amount of over R100 000 in cash. The suspects failed to explain how the money was accrued, especially since they were not employed. The two suspects were detained and will appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Monday," Naicker said.