 

2 days set aside for talks as CCMA intervenes in nationwide bus strike

2018-04-19 05:11

Jenna Etheridge

Commuters at the Dobsonville taxi rank say the queue is longer than usual. (Amanda Khoza/News24)

Commuters at the Dobsonville taxi rank say the queue is longer than usual. (Amanda Khoza/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: 'It's chaos' - Cape Town commuters frustrated by bus strike

2018-04-18 12:35

Scores of commuters in the Cape Town suburb of Mitchells Plain have been forced to wait for hours in long queues due to the bus strike. Watch.WATCH

Unions and employer associations are expected to meet at the bargaining table at 10:00 on Thursday as the nationwide bus strike enters its second day.

The talks have been set down for two days, according to a letter the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) sent to unions, and which News24 has seen.

BUS STRIKE: Thousands stranded, taxi services flooded across the country

The CCMA was acting in terms of a section of the Labour Relations Act, which allowed it to offer its help in resolving a public interest dispute through conciliation.

"We have managed to get all parties to meet in Johannesburg tomorrow (Thursday) at the bargaining table. Hopefully we can persuade the parties to reach an agreement," confirmed Gary Wilson, secretary general of the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council.

The council, which represents at least 80% of South Africa's passenger buses, approached the CCMA for help, and had been waiting for the unions – the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union, the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the Tirisano Transport Workers Union – to give the go-ahead for the intervention.

How has the strike affected you? Let us know by sending your pictures and experiences

Wilson previously said the employer associations, the Commuter Bus Employers Organisation and South African Bus Employers Association, had already committed to the CCMA process.

Union hoping for end of strike

Thousands of commuters had to make alternative plans on Wednesday, including standing in long queues for taxis.

At least 50 bus companies are not operating across the country as the strike intensifies.

The strike, over a wage dispute, put around 80% of the country's passenger buses on lockdown.

Numsa said it was satisfied with the participation of its bus sector members in the strike.

"We must say our members certainly heeded the call to stay away from work,' Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi said on Wednesday night.

The union was hoping for a resolution soon.

"This type of strike is very hurtful on the community we are part of, so really for us, we are hoping that these talks will generate an agreement that will allow us to move forward."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    ccma  |  numsa  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Violent protests break out in Mahikeng, but Mahumapelo says there is 'nothing to worry about'

2018-04-18 23:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Millions of litres of water released from Berg River Dam
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:41 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 05:36 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 18 2018-04-18 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 